New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will speak at the upcoming 2017 Georgia coaching clinic, the school announced Thursday. He will be joined during the three-day event by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter and North Dakota State Head Coach Chris Klieman. Another outstanding leader has been added to our clinic roster. #ATD […]

The post Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to speak at 2017 Georgia coaching clinic appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill