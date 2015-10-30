Patriots owner Robert Kraft takes shot at Colts

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a shot at the Indianapolis Colts during a speech honoring Willie McGinest.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than saddling the Indianapolis Colts with a loss, something the Patriots did 16 times in Willie McGinest’s career,” Kraft said after the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame at halftime of New England’s 36-7 win against Miami.

The video showed McGinest making a tackle against the Colts in a 2003 win.

Of course, the Patriots don’t care for the Colts after the ‘Deflategate’ scandal that started when Colts general manager Ryan Grigson reported the Patriots were using underinflated footballs during the AFC championship game.

