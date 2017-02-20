Alabama’s newest offensive coordinator hire is not piquing the interest of Paul Finebaum. The nationally syndicated radio host thinks that Brian Daboll is a conservative choice for Nick Saban’s Alabama offense. Finebaum said as much during a Monday morning interview with “The Opening Drive” on WJOX-FM in Birmingham. He thinks that Saban could have done […]

The post Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban is ‘settling’ with Brian Daboll as Alabama offensive coordinator appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill