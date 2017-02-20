Paul Finebaum says Nick Saban is “settling” by hiring Brian Daboll as Alabama offensive coordinator

Alabama’s newest offensive coordinator hire is not piquing the interest of Paul Finebaum. The nationally syndicated radio host thinks that Brian Daboll is a conservative choice for Nick Saban’s Alabama offense. Finebaum said as much during a Monday morning interview with “The Opening Drive” on WJOX-FM in Birmingham. He thinks that Saban could have done […]

