Tennessee’s revamped search for its next football coach continued Monday in Dallas, with new athletics director Phillip Fulmer running point in the Vols’ now-22-day process. Fulmer and his close-knit inner circle are in the process of a full day of interviews after previously speaking this weekend with Les Miles, SMU head coach Chad Morris, Auburn […]

The post Phil Fulmer continuing to interview candidates for Volunteers opening appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill