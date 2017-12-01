Phil Fulmer to be introduced as Vols’ AD; reports of him sabotaging search inaccurate

Posted · Add Comment

Twice this week, John Currie was on the verge of making astoundingly unpopular hires atop the University of Tennessee football program. Currie isn’t going to receive an opportunity to make a third such blunder. UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport, despite her awareness of Currie’s attempt to hire Greg Schiano last Sunday, fired Currie Friday morning, just […]

The post Phil Fulmer to be introduced as Vols’ AD; reports of him sabotaging search inaccurate appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 
 