Phil Fulmer to be introduced as Vols’ AD; reports of him sabotaging search inaccurate

Twice this week, John Currie was on the verge of making astoundingly unpopular hires atop the University of Tennessee football program. Currie isn’t going to receive an opportunity to make a third such blunder. UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport, despite her awareness of Currie’s attempt to hire Greg Schiano last Sunday, fired Currie Friday morning, just […]

