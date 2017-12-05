Phil Fulmer’s search for next Vols head coach drawing to a close

With meetings ongoing surrounding the National Football Foundation events in New York City, Tennessee’s Phillip Fulmer-led coaching search appears to be drawing near its conclusion. Three candidates are undergoing second interviews with Fulmer’s University of Tennessee contingent in the Big Apple: Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt; Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele; and Georgia defensive coordinator […]

