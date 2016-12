There are three bowl games Monday, with two (the St. Petersburg Bowl and the Independence Bowl) involving SEC teams. The third bowl: The Quick Lane Bowl, which features two 6-6 teams – Boston College and Maryland. Oh, goody – a team that finished 2-6 in the ACC plays a team that finished 3-6 in the […]

The post Quick Lane Bowl primer: Don’t expect much offense appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill