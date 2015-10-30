Ravens safety Matt Elam suspended one game for violating substance-abuse policy

Already on injured reserve with a torn biceps, Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The suspension will cost Elam a $60,010 game check as part of his guaranteed $1.02 million guaranteed base salary.

“We have been aware of this situation for a while,” the Ravens said in a statement. “Matt has been in our building rehabbing his injury on a regular basis, and he will continue to do so.”

Elam has been a major disappointment. Drafted in the first round in 2013, Elam has 26 starts, 123 tackles and one interception.

