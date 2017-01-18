RB Gus Edwards’ transfer leaves Miami thin at position

Miami running back Gus Edwards is going to transfer for his final year of eligibility, the school announced Wednesday. “Gus indicated to me that he would like to explore the possibility of other opportunities to continue his football career and we have given him permission to do that,” Miami coach Mark Richt said in a […]

