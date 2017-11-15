The internet has been set ablaze with rumors linking Chip Kelly to Florida. Various social media and message board posts – calling them “reports” would be giving them too much credit – have Florida officials variously negotiating with the former Oregon, Eagles and 49ers head coach, flying to Connecticut to finalize contract details with him, […]

The post Reasons Gators like Chip Kelly obvious, two red flags on him may not be appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill