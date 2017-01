The world has lost a wonderful writer and even better man. To read him was a blessing. To know him was an honor. To count him as a friend was a treasure. I felt a profound sadness and deep sense of loss when I opened my Facebook page Friday to learn that Edwin Pope had […]

