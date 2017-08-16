Alabama and Miami could be playing each other in the near future – nearly 30 years after their last meeting. The Tuscaloosa News reported Wednesday night that the two schools are in negotiations to play against each other in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Game. If Alabama and Miami do meet in 2021, it would be the […]

The post Report: Alabama, Miami in negotiations to play in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill