Report: Alabama OLB coach Tosh Lupoi could leave for position at Cal

Alabama outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi could find himself at a new school in the near future. Scout.com reported this week that if Justin Wilcox was named the new head coach at Cal, Lupoi would be hired as his defensive coordinator. On Friday night, Wilcox, who had been Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, reportedly was hired by […]

