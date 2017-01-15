Alabama outside linebackers coach Tosh Lupoi likely won’t leave the program this offseason to take a coaching position on the Cal staff, Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Sunday evening. Feldman also added that Lupoi has turned down other Power Five defensive coordinator positions in the past. Lupoi previously spent time as both an assistant and player […]

The post Report: Alabama OLB coach Tosh Lupoi not expected to join Cal staff appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill