P.J. Fleck is not even three days into being the head coach at Minnesota and he reportedly already has his defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports that Robb Smith is leaving Arkansas to take the same job with the Gophers. On the same day that Fleck was hired at Minnesota, there were rumors that Smith […]

The post Report: Arkansas DC Robb Smith is heading to Minnesota appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill