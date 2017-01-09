P.J. Fleck is not even three days into being the coach at Minnesota and he reportedly already has his defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported Monday that Robb Smith is leaving Arkansas to take the same job with the Gophers. An official announcement of Smith’s hire is expected to be made later this week. Smith […]

The post Report: Arkansas DC Robb Smith leaving to take same spot at Minnesota appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill