The 2015 Sports Business Journal Athletics Director of the Year has been fired. Jeff Long, former chair of the College Football Playoff committee and leader of the Arkansas Razorback athletic program since 2008, was given his walking papers by Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz Wednesday. Long’s contract, which runs through 2022, will be honored according to a […]

The post Report: Bret Bielema’s dismissal at Arkansas is ‘imminent’ appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill