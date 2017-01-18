Report: Contract details for new LSU OC Matt Canada revealed

It looks like LSU could have the highest-paid set of coordinators in college football next season. The Advocated reported Wednesday that new Tigers offensive coordinator Matt Canada will make $1.5 million annually as a part of a three-year deal with the school. When combined with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who will be entering his second […]

