What if Jon Gruden doesn’t become Tennessee’s next head coach? Will the University simply shutter the program? Gauging from the prevailing opinion on social media, that seems to be a possibility. It’s not. Life – and football – will continue on Rocky Top with, or without, Chucky. But if not Gruden, then who? “Chip Kelly […]

The post Report: Dan Mullen ‘has interest in the Tennessee job’ appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill