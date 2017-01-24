Report: Ex-Florida St, West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett joining Alabama staff

Clint Trickett’s time as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College has reportedly come to an end. According to Travis Reier of Bamaonline.com, the former Florida State/West Virginia quarterback is joining the support staff at Alabama. Trickett spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons at EMCC. He was one of the featured characters on the […]

