Former Florida State and West Virginia quarterback Clint Trickett will join the Alabama staff in a support staff role, BamaOnLine reported Tuesday. Trickett spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College, one of the nation’s top junior college football programs and the subject of the Netflix documentary series “Last […]

The post Report: Ex-Florida State, West Virginia QB Clint Trickett joining Alabama staff appeared first on Gridiron Now.

