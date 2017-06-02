Report: Ex-Tennessee QB Sheriron Jones transferring to junior college

We now know where former Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones will be playing in 2017. He is headed to the junior college level according Ryan Bartow of 247Sports.com. Breaking Scoop: Ex #Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones signs w/ Independence (KS) CC. Will bounce back to D 1 next spring & be a 2-for-2 — Ryan Bartow (@RyanBartow) […]

