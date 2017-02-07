The same ankle injury that caused Florida linebacker Jarrad Davis to miss four games of his senior season continues bothering him. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that it will prevent him from performing on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month. #Florida touted LB Jarrad Davis won’t perform drills at the Combine because […]

The post Report: Florida LB Jarrad Davis won’t workout at NFL Combine due to injury appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill