Report: Former Alabama safety Nick Perry joining Tide staff as grad assistant

Former Alabama safety Nick Perry appears to be joining the Crimson Tide staff. AL.com reported Wednesday night that Alabama has hired Perry as a graduate assistant. Perry played at Alabama from 2010-14, which included a starting role at free safety as a redshirt senior in 2014. He had 78 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, […]

