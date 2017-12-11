Report: Former Vols QB Sheriron Jones picks New Mexico as 4th college destination

After college stops in three states, well-traveled former Tennessee quarterback Sheriron Jones seems to be on the move again. He reportedly has committed to New Mexico, as reported by 247Sports.com’s Ryan Bartow. Scoop: One of the nation’s top JUCO dual-threat QBs Sheriron Jones, former signal caller at #Tennessee, commits to #NewMexico. @gullyboyjonezy — Ryan Bartow […]

