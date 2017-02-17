Report: Georgia adds Will Peagler to support staff to assist with offensive line

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman now has Will Peagler on hand to assist in coaching the Bulldogs’ offensive line. According to FootballScoop.com, Peagler was hired away from Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. RELATED: See the inside of Georgia’s new indoor facility Peagler is expected to take over the offensive graduate assistant position that was […]

