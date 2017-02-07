Report: Georgia graduate assistant D.J. Looney leaving for Mississippi State

Georgia graduate assistant D.J. Looney is expected to be named as the new tight ends coach at Mississippi State, according to multiple reports. Prior to joining the staff in Athens, Looney was the tight ends and tackles coach at Central Arkansas for two seasons. Looney has history with the Mississippi State program as a three-year […]

