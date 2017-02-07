Report: Georgia graduate assistant D.J. Looney leaving for Mississippi State

D.J. Looney has another full-time coaching job in coaching, this time with Mississippi State where he’ll oversee tight ends and offensive tackles. He spent the 2016 season as an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia. Prior to joining the staff in Athens, Looney was the tight ends and tackles coach at Central Arkansas. He was with […]

