Report: Georgia QB/P Brice Ramsey, DB Reggie Wilkerson to transfer

According to dawgs247.com, Georgia backup quarterback/punter Brice Ramsey and reserve defensive back Reggie Wilkerson have elected to transfer. They are making this decision a week before the start of spring practice. Both players will be immediately eligible to play in 2017 because they will have finished their undergraduate requirements. Ramsey is set to graduate in […]

