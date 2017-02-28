Gerald Brown is returning to coaching as an offensive analyst at Tennessee according to volquest.com. Brown is the younger brother of former Volunteers’ wide receivers’ coach Kippy Brown. WATCH: Butch Jones joined Dierks Bentley on stage at concert. Gerald last coached in 2014 when he was the running backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons. He […]

The post Report: Jones adding ex-Falcons coach Gerald Brown to Tennessee staff appeared first on Gridiron Now.

