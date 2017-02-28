Report: Jones adding ex-Falcons coach Gerald Brown to Tennessee staff

Gerald Brown is returning to coaching as an offensive analyst at Tennessee according to volquest.com. Brown is the younger brother of former Volunteers’ wide receivers’ coach Kippy Brown. WATCH: Butch Jones joined Dierks Bentley on stage at concert. Gerald last coached in 2014 when he was the running backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons. He […]

