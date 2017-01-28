Report: LSU Board of Supervisors approves Matt Canada, Dave Aranda contracts

LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda had their contracts approved by the school’s Board of Supervisors on Friday, TigerRag.com reports. Strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt also had his deal approved. Canada, who was hired by LSU on Dec. 14, will make $1.5 million annually for three years through the 2019 […]

