Report: Nick Saban turned down interest from six NFL teams this offseason

Rumors of Nick Saban’s return to the NFL have become an off-season staple for the Alabama coach. There’s a good reason for this: the NFL wants him. According to Bleacher Report NFL columnist Mike Freeman, every single NFL team with a coaching vacancy this off-season – all six – contacted Saban or his representatives to […]

