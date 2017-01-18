Mike Gundy is reportedly not in danger of losing offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to Auburn. The Oklahoma State assistant tells Cowboys radio sideline reporter Robert Allen that he’s pulled his name from consideration for the offensive coordinator vacancy with the Tigers. Oklahoma State OC Mike Yurcich let Triple Play Sports Radio and https://t.co/smK5uilGKt know he […]

The post Report: Oklahoma State’s Yurcich removes name from Auburn OC search appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill