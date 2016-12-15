Ole Miss defensive line coach Chris Kiffin reportedly is his brother’s new defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic. #FAU is hiring #OleMiss DL coach Chris Kiffin as Owls new DC, source tells @FOXSports .. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 15, 2016 Chris Kiffin, 34, is Lane’s younger brother and is in his fifth season as Ole […]

The post Report: Ole Miss DL coach Chris Kiffin headed to FAU to work for brother appeared first on Gridiron Now.

