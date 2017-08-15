According to a report by FBSSchedules.com, Ole Miss and Louisville have agreed to meet in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The website obtained a signed copy of the game contract between the two schools via an open records request to the University of Mississippi. The website further reports that Ole […]

The post Report: Ole Miss to face Louisville in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill