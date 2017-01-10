Report: Ole Miss to name Cal’s Jacob Peeler as its new WR coach

Ole Miss reportedly has found a wide receivers coach, with OleMissSpirit.com reporting that Jacob Peeler — who held the same position at California — is the Rebels’ newest assistant. Peeler’s hiring comes a week after the Rebels lost receivers coach Matt Lubick to Baylor. Lubick, who spent about 10 days on Ole Miss’ staff, was […]

