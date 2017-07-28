Report: Season 3 of ‘Last Chance U’ is moving to a Kansas JUCO

It appears that East Mississippi Community College is no longer going to be featured on the popular Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U.” According to a report by the Garden City (KS.) Telegram, Independence Community College will be featured. Multiple sources confirm to me that Indy CC will be the featured program for Season 3 […]

