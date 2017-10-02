Bloomberg reports that Walt Disney Co. and Altice USA Inc. have “reached a preliminary programming agreement” which will put the SEC Network and yet-to-launch ACC Network into the homes of Altice’s 2.4 million cable subscribers. Carriage of SEC and ACC networks were part of a sweeping arrangement between the two heavyweights which also included ESPN, […]

The post Report: SEC Network (and ACC) coming to New York City cable customers appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill