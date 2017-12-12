Report: SMU interim head coach Jeff Traylor joins Arkansas, Sonny Dykes to coach bowl game

Arkansas’ hiring of Chad Morris has left a domino effect of wackiness at SMU – but don’t expect to see it elsewhere in the bowl season. SMU’s interim head coach Jeff Traylor is following his former boss to the Razorbacks, leaving the Mustangs without a head coach for the second time in about a week. […]

