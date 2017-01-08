Report: South Carolina poised to hire Eric Wolford as offensive line coach

South Carolina appears to have its new offensive line coach lined up. FootballScoop reported Sunday that the school is planning to hire former assistant Eric Wolford to take over the role on coach Will Muschamp’s staff. Wolford would be replacing Shawn Elliott, who left to become the head coach at Georgia State last month after […]

