The last thing Tennessee’s offense needed is to play without its top receiver, but Jauan Jennings is expected to miss most of the season, perhaps up to 12 weeks, due to a dislocated wrist, as reported by Volquest.com and other outlets. Jennings is expected to undergo surgery for the injury, which is believed to stem […]

The post Report: Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings dislocates wrist, out 12 weeks appeared first on Gridiron Now.

Visit footballrumormill.com for the latest news and rumors or follow them on Twitter @fbrumormill