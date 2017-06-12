Report: Texas administrator David Marmion named CFO for College Football Playoff

A report says David Marmion, the executive senior associate athletic director at Texas, has been named chief financial officer for the College Football Playoff. ESPN.com reported that Marmion has been hired to replace Reid Sigmon, who left to become the executive associate athletic director at Tennessee. Marmion had been at Texas since May 2012. Before […]

