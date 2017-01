Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason will receive a contract extension, The Tennessean reported Thursday. The school is expected to make an official announcement later today. Mason, who was hired in 2014, has gone 13-24 in three seasons with the Commodores. After 3-9 and 4-8 seasons in 2014 and 2015, Vanderbilt went 6-7 in 2016, which included […]

The post Report: Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason set to receive contract extension appeared first on Gridiron Now.