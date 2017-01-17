Report: Washington QB Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder

Washington starting quarterback Jake Browning has undergone surgery on his right shoulder, according to a report from the Seattle Times. The injury happened in the Huskies’ November 19 game against Arizona State. This same report was unable to confirm the exact nature of Browning’s injury. However, Adam Jude of the Times has reported that the […]

