Report: Wes Welker meets with Tennessee about joining coaching staff

Two-time All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker met with Tennessee officials in Knoxville on Monday about possibly joining the Volunteers’ coaching staff. GoVols247 reported the news Monday night. Currently, the only open position on Tennessee’s coaching staff is its offensive coordinator position, though Welker would be unlikely to fill the role. Tight ends coach Larry Scott […]

