Report: Wes Welker meets with Volunteers about joining coaching staff

Five-time pro bowl wide receiver Wes Welker is supposedly interested in becoming a football coach. According to Wes Rucker of GoVols247.com, Welker was in Knoxville to discuss a possible position on the Volunteers coaching staff. It is unclear exactly what role Welker would serve if hired. It is worth noting that the Vols have one […]

