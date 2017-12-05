Reports: Florida State hires Willie Taggart as coach

Willie Taggart is headed home. Numerous media reports Tuesday afternoon have Taggart – a Florida native – being hired as Florida State’s coach, replacing Jimbo Fisher. Taggart, 41, is in his first season at Oregon. Taggart also has coached at Western Kentucky and USF. Fisher resigned at FSU last Friday, and speculation immediately centered on […]

