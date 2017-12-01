Reports: Jimbo Fisher resigns at FSU, headed to Texas A&M as Aggies’ new coach

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has resigned, effective immediately, and will be the new coach at Texas A&M, multiple reports Friday say. The move was expected, though the thought was Fisher would coach FSU’s final regular-season game Saturday against UL-Monroe, then leave for Texas A&M. FSU must win Saturday to become bowl-eligible, and long-time defensive […]

