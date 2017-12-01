Reports: John Currie out as Tennessee athletic director

Just when it seemed as if Tennessee’s coaching search couldn’t get any wilder, athletic director John Currie was fired Friday after about eight months on the job. Numerous reports, including one from ESPN, say Currie was dismissed after meeting with new chancellor Beverly Davenport on Friday morning. Just filed to ESPN: Tennessee has parted ways […]

